Calamos Advisors LLC Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $116.71 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.08.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.