Brokerages Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target at $29.50

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

