Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 3,770 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $10,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Entergy by 247.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Entergy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Entergy by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Entergy by 8.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $123.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $124.05.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,251 shares of company stock valued at $25,937,864 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

