Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 450 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,906,000 after acquiring an additional 753,354 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,345,000 after buying an additional 565,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after buying an additional 174,178 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,626,627 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,147,000 after buying an additional 652,535 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.43 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29.

