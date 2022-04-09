Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 5,255 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 112.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Citigroup by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,026,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after buying an additional 88,535 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:C opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.