XML Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 372,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 292,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA opened at $347.37 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $322.68 and a one year high of $369.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.14.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.