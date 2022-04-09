Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 142,261 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,261 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,213 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 265,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 443,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 66,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $37.75.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.
Callaway Golf Profile (Get Rating)
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
