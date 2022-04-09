Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 209,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after buying an additional 73,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,349,000 after buying an additional 110,367 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTRG. Barclays lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

NYSE WTRG opened at $51.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

