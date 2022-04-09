Brokerages Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) to announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $5.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Coty’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COTY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

COTY opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. Coty has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.71 and a beta of 2.47.

In other news, Director Beatrice Ballini purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 12,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,525.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Coty by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 120,525 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Coty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Coty by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,786,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,903,000 after acquiring an additional 243,118 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coty by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 747,485 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

