iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $126.94 and last traded at $128.23. 997,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,354,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.33.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.05.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.