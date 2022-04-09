Analysts Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) PT at $24.75

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

In related news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240 in the last ninety days. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

