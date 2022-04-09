Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 309 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 259.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $5,462,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.55.

Shares of TFX opened at $346.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.77. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.28%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

