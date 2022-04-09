First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) Trading Up 1.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.16 and last traded at $51.76. 664,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,408,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78.
