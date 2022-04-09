VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSB) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSB – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.28 and last traded at $57.03. Approximately 31,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 34,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.97.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.72.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.