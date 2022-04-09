Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,696,000 after purchasing an additional 460,568 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,488,000 after purchasing an additional 498,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,117,000 after purchasing an additional 519,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Shares of ETSY opened at $116.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,125 shares of company stock worth $13,821,489. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

