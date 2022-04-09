iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.70 and last traded at $54.95. 4,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 14,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.11.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.