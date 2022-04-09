Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC) Shares Up 0.3%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.66. 13,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 101,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91.

