-$0.07 EPS Expected for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BigBear.ai.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

BBAI stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

