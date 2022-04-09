Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Benson Hill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benson Hill will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Benson Hill.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $43.72 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benson Hill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Roth Capital began coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHIL opened at $3.37 on Monday. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.57.

About Benson Hill (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benson Hill (BHIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.