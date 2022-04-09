Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Benson Hill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benson Hill will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Benson Hill.
Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $43.72 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BHIL opened at $3.37 on Monday. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.57.
About Benson Hill
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
