Brokerages Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) PT at $28.25

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 397.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after buying an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,548,000 after buying an additional 868,869 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,789,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,322,000 after buying an additional 850,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 810,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after buying an additional 584,920 shares in the last quarter.

NTST opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,142.86%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.