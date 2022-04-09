FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after buying an additional 104,737 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 122.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $371.97 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.69 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $379.65 and a 200-day moving average of $393.99.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

