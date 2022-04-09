Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,197,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 19,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.