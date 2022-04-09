Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 137 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,277,000 after buying an additional 418,595 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after buying an additional 406,091 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $188,201,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $587.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $596.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $576.09. The stock has a market cap of $239.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

