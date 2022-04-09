Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $96.84 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.