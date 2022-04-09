Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,580,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000,000. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after buying an additional 1,597,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after buying an additional 774,572 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average of $110.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

