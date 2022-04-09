Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $169.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.63. The company has a market capitalization of $330.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,615 shares of company stock valued at $79,871,232 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

