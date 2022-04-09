Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $396,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in AutoZone by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,190.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,953.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,905.81. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,221.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,334 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,057.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

