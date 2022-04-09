ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $400,884,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after acquiring an additional 395,021 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after acquiring an additional 352,766 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 808,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,003,000 after acquiring an additional 304,079 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $27,320,806. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $515.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $563.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $607.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.52.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

