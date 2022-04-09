Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,302 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEPC opened at $41.62 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

