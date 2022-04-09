Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,216,000 after acquiring an additional 84,743 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.99. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $77.29 and a 1-year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

