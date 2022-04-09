The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $263.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.42.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

