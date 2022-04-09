Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.82 million.Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.410 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. CJS Securities started coverage on Spire Global in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.01.

Shares of SPIR opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at $3,004,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spire Global by 6,063.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 393,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 387,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.

