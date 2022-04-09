Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 8,222 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.85.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.99. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $56.41 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.25.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

