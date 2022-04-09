Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Trimmed by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,143 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after purchasing an additional 703,911 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $123,551,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Shares of ADP opened at $237.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.85 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.23 and its 200-day moving average is $220.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,948 shares of company stock worth $1,581,582 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

