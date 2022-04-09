Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.86

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 255920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44.
Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $885.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.62 million.
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.
