Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.03

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 287865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

