Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 85,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.09% of Plug Power worth $14,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PLUG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.48.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 9.94.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.