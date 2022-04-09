Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,929 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Invitation Homes worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.34.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

