Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 214,899 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 214,899 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $14,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $122.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $6,010,625. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.