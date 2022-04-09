Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,060 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 141,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

NASDAQ LCAHU opened at $9.91 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.