Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,581 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.24% of Encompass Health worth $15,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 265.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $72.59 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

