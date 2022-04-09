Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 109,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of ONE Group Hospitality at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 224,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.47. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $16.44.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.90 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 11.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut ONE Group Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

