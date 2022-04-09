20,058 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,058 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average is $76.34. The company has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.81%.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

