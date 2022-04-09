Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $127,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 51,030 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,147,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 77,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $182.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $183.19. The company has a market capitalization of $478.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

