Calamos Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,164 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Crocs by 1,545.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 2,962 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $199,935.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 12,356 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $71.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.71. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Crocs Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.