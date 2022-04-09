Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 148,555 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,555 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.35.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

