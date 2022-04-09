Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 137 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 435,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,453,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $449.51 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $406.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $443.42 and a 200-day moving average of $453.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.