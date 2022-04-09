Calamos Advisors LLC Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $254.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.13 and its 200-day moving average is $238.07.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $173,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $2,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

