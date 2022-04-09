Calamos Advisors LLC Has $9.45 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Kellogg by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after buying an additional 1,833,448 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $74,159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after purchasing an additional 631,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

