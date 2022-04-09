Brokerages Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (OTCMKTS:XBC.V) Price Target at C$4.50

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (OTCMKTS:XBC.V – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.50.

XBC.V has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.74 and a 1-year high of C$10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.98.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.